Chrissy Teigen Is A Nature Baby And These Instagram Pictures Are Proof

Chrissy Teigen is a popular model and a cooking maestro. The model is also famous for her sense of humour. She has inspired her 29 million followers on Instagram with her exceptional style, cooking skills, and many more. Often the model posts aesthetically pleasing photos of nature and its beauty.

Moreover, Teigen loves spending time with nature. Chrissy Teigen's photos on Instagram prove that. Let's take a look at how Chrissy blends well with nature in these photos below.

In this photo, Teigen is having an adorable moment with her poodle puppy Petey. The model adopted Petey a while ago. They look incredibly cute.

In this picture, Teigen is on a beach with her children Miles and Luna. All three of them look adorable. Teigen especially looks adorable in her cute hairband.

In this photo, Teigen is having a sweet moment with husband John Legend. The two look happy and are having the time of their lives. Chrissy and John are couple goals.

Chrissy is posing alongside Miles in this photo. The two look playful and cute. Miles looks very tiny, like a mini John Legend, and adorable in this photo.

Like mother like daughter. In this photo, Chrissy and Luna are having a walk on the beach. With water as blue as the sky, what more does anyone else need? The duo looks insanely adorable in this picture.

