Chrissy Teigen And Pepper Teigen Give Mother-daughter Goals On Instagram

Model-Celebrity Chef Chrissy Teigen can often be seen talking about her mother, Vilailuck Teigen on many public occasions. Vilailuck Teigen is also known as Pepper Teigen, which is the name she goes by on her social media platforms. Be it on Twitter or Instagram, Pepper Teigen can be seen spending quality time and heartfelt moments with daughter Chrissy Teigen and sharing them with her fans. Check out some of the mother-daughter duo's best moments below -

A helping hand in cooking

Pepper Teigen resides with daughter Chrissy Teigen and son-in-law John Legend along with their kids and can often be seen showing a helping hand in cooking on social media. Chrissy Teigen is one of the most influential celebrity chefs right now and has also penned down a cookbook titled Cravings: Recipes for All the Food You Want to Eat. Looking at Pepper Teigen's cooking videos, it can be easily assumed that cooking is a celebrated aspect of the Teigen household's lifestyle.

A loving grandmother

Chrissy Teigen and John Legends have two kids, Luna and Miles. Pepper Teigen on Instagram can be often seen posting videos with her grandchildren. In one of the videos, Pepper's grandson Miles could be seen helping her in cooking. Check it out below -

A fun mother

On her social media, Pepper Teigen can be seen having fun some moments with daughter Chrissy Teigen. Be it copying Chrissy Teigen's style of pulling her leg, Pepper Teigen evidently does not leave one stone unturned to have fun with her daughter. Check it out below -

