Chrissy Teigen Shares Video Of Her Kids Playing The Piano, Fans Call Them 'little Legends'

Cookbook author Chrissy Teigen has been in the lockdown with her husband John Legend and their kids. The couple two kids, Luna, 3 and 22 months old son Miles. The COVID-19 outbreak hasn’t stopped them for entertaining their fans and having some fun.

The couple has been very active on social media and has been showing their fans how they are spending their time in quarantine. Chrissy Teigen shared a video of her daughter Luna and son Miles playing the piano. Check out the adorable video of Chrissy Teigen’s children here.

Chrissy Teigen’s children playing the piano

In the video, Chrissy Teigen’s children are seen sitting in front of the piano. While Luna tries to play the piano her brother disturbs her by pressing a few keys. Luna is seen politely asking Miles if she can play the piano alone for some time. To which Miles replies with a sweet ‘no’. Luna in the video is seen telling her mother about the interaction and also says that he told her not to play the piano alone.

Fans of Chrissy Teigen were impressed with how sweetly Luna asked her brother if she could play the piano alone. Many stated that she was so sweet to ask him, while others noticed how cute she sounded. Many also appreciated how the siblings were nice to one another. However, one Instagram user pointed out saying that they are ‘little legends’.

A few days back, Chrissy Teigen shared a video of her kids grooving to her husband John Legend’s yet to be released song- I do. In the at-home version of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the singer gave an update about how he and his wife Chrissy Teigen are doing during self-quarantine and social distancing.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have been making the most of their time with their kids. While the couple has been keeping their kids entertained by planning an exotic wedding for their toys and cooking healthy food. They have also been holding family board meetings and groovy dance sessions.

