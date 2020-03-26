The Debate
Chrissy Teigen's Most Amazing Cooking Photos You Must Check Out

Hollywood News

Chrissy Teigen is known for her unique taste when it comes to fashion and food. Check out some of her best cooking photos. Read on to know more.

Written By Aditya Vyas | Mumbai | Updated On:
Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen is considered to be one of the most popular American celebrities. Apart from fashion, she is also known to have great taste when it comes to cooking. She is among the biggest influencers on social media and always appreciates her fans. The actor is known to cook incredibly fine dishes and keep her fans entertained with her intriguing posts regarding cooking. Chrissy Teigen's photos of her cooking are definitely worth checking out. Read on to know more about the story:

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

This is a throwback photo from the time when Chrissy went to a cooking school. The model posted a series of photos on her Instagram. Check out more photos from Chrissy Teigen's Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Here you can see Chrissy's cooked piping hot pizza dip with garlic toast. Her food pics are always impeccable and aesthetic. You can also check out her website: cravingsbychrissyteigen.com

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

In this photo, the model has prepared a Smokey puréed split pea soup. It looks savoury and delicious. She also advises to 'Dip soft slices of cheapy white bread into every bite for maximum soup cosiness.'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Now that it is established that Chrissy Teigen can cook almost anything, check out these cookies. They are classy and delicious. Teigen is considered by her fans to be the queen of everything, from staying fit to making cookies.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

This is one of her most memorable posts on Instagram. This is the ultimate Thanksgiving table. All the recipes look incredibly savoury and look ready to be devoured.

 

 

