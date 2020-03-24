Chrissy Teigen Compares Her Childbirth Pain To Coronavirus Swab Test; Read Details

Coronavirus or COVID-19 is affecting people around the world. The test for the virus was said to be painful by a few people. In addition to that popular name, Chrissy Teigen talked about her childbirth pain comparing it with the pain of Coronavirus test. Read to know more.

Chrissy Teigen on giving birth to Luna

Chrissy Teigen has two children with John Legend, a daughter, Luna and a son, Miles. Teigen has more than 12 million followers on Twitter and has been quite active on the social media platform. She shared her childbirth pangs in response to a tweet about COVID-19 test swab.

Chrissy Teigen tweet came in response for a tweet by Sarah Thyre, who is an actor, voice artist and writer. Thyre mocked the president of the United States of America in her tweet. It is for his comment on coronavirus test. Check out their tweets below.

they had to put a garbage bag at the end of the bed to collect my blood before stiching me up, where I then had to pee using a water bottle as a pain fountain for 3 months. so yeah. the swab, I bet it’s super rough. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 23, 2020

Earlier, Donal Trump and vice president, Mike Pence both complained about the swab test. In a press conference, Trump said that the coronavirus test is not something he wants to do every day. He added that it is a test, a medical test. Nothing pleasant about it.

President Trump was asked how he felt taking the coronavirus test last week: "Nothing pleasant about it" pic.twitter.com/BLKngyGVtZ — QuickTake by Bloomberg (@QuickTake) March 16, 2020

Mike Pence described the COVID-19 in a briefing at the White House. He said that the test was quick, but it goes a fair amount to the sinuses and it is not comfortable. He said that it was kind of a pinch. Pence added that it was kind of invasive, but they were grateful for the support. Mike Pence was tested negative for coronavirus after one of the staff member of his had tested positive.

