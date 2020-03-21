Priyanka Chopra, Gal Gadot, Chrissy Teigen, & Emily Go Makeup Free During Self-quarantine

Many celebrities from all over the globe took to Instagram to share their concern and wish for their followers' well-being amidst the current Coronavirus crisis. Many celebs are also observing self-quarantine and sharing posts related to their quarantine time activities. Here are some celebs Priyanka Chopra, Gal Gadot, Chrissy Teigen, and Emily Ratajkowski who proudly took to Instagram without wearing any makeup.

Priyanka Chopra's no-makeup look

Priyanka Chopra shared a personal video message with her fans and followers along with her husband Nick Jonas. She was seen sharing good wishes for everyone in the world and wished that they all took care of each other amongst this pandemic situation that every citizen of the world is in.

Image courtesy: Priyanka Chopra Instagram story

Gal Gadot's no-makeup look

Gal Gadot shared a video clip from day 6 of her self quarantine. She sang the song Imagine and tagged her friends to sing the song as well. The Wonder Woman actor also shared an emotional caption along with her post. Take a look.

Chrissy Teigen's no-makeup look

Chrissy Teigen shared a picture on her Twitter handle when she was feeling all comfy and almost sleepy. She was listening to the song from the boy band called Boyz II Men's 4 Seasons of Loneliness.

Emily Ratajkowski's no-makeup look

Emily Ratajkowski shared a post three days ago with her throwback picture without makeup. Her post was from when she was 17 years old and she definitely looks like a model even when she was just a teen. Take a look at Emily's no makeup throwback pic.

