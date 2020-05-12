Chrissy Teigen Prepares Chocolate Bananas With The Help Of Her Daughter Luna

Chrissy Teigen has been spending her lockdown time with her husband John Legend and their kids. The couple two kids, Luna, 4 and 23 months old son Miles. The COVID-19 outbreak hasn’t stopped them from entertaining their fans and having some fun. The couple has been very active on social media and has been showing their fans how they are spending their time in quarantine. Chrissy Teigen shared a video on her Instagram story of her making a quick snack along with her daughter Luna.

Chrissy Teigen cooks with Luna

Chrissy Teigen took to her social media and gave her fans a glimpse into her kitchen. She revealed that she had been melting chocolate for something special. She later revealed that she will be making chocolate bananas with the help of her daughter Luna.

Chrissy Teigen even gave her fans a step by step update as to how she is making the snack. She even asked Luna to show her fans what she was using to add finishing touches to the bananas. Chrissy Teigen covered the bananas with some chocolate and asked Luna to help her out for adding the finishing touches on the banana.

In the video, Luna adorably listens to her mother as she helped decorate the chocolate banana. Towards the end of the video, Chrissy Teigen asked her kids, both Luna and Miles if they liked the snacks. While Luna instantly said yes, Miles took his own time to answer the question.

Chrissy Teigen’s family

Chrissy Teigen’s family has been in the COVID-19 lockdown together after the coronavirus pandemic brought things to a standstill. In the at-home version of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, John Legend gave an update about how he and his wife Chrissy Teigen are doing during self-quarantine and social distancing. He stated that he and his wife, Chrissy Teigen are just finding out how difficult it is to entertain their children.

