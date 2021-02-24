Chrissy Teigen Requests Joe Biden To Unfollow Her On Twitter; Says 'It's Not You, It's Me'

Model Chrissy Teigen is very well known for her quirky tweets. Recently, she took to her Twitter handle again to tweet a rather unusual request to be unfollowed by the President of the USA, Joe Biden. Chrissy has asked US President Joe Biden to unfollow her, again. She said that she needs to flourish as herself and cannot do that while being followed by the POTUS (President Of The United States) account. She quoted, "I love you!!! It’s not you it’s me!!!!"

I have tweeted a handful of times since my treasured @POTUS following. In order for me to flourish as me, I must ask you to please lord unfollow me. I love you!!! It’s not you it’s me!!!! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 23, 2021

Chrissy Teigen's request to President Joe Biden's Twitter handle

Twitteratti reacted to Chrissy Teigen's tweet with hilarious responses of their own. Fans could not believe the odd request by Chrissy Teigen. This is how Twitter reacted to Chrissy Teigen's tweet:

Also Read | Joe Biden Says 'resist Becoming Numb To Sorrow' After US Reached 500,000 Covid

*responsibilitweet — i smell ice cream (@ismellicecream) February 23, 2021

You can follow me @POTUS! — Mucc (@TheLonelyMucc) February 23, 2021

This is going to end with you blocking POTUS, isn’t it? — Fiddle Elphier (@FiddleElphier) February 23, 2021

@POTUS, if you loved her.....you'd let her go.... — Little Blue (@__Little_Blue_) February 23, 2021

Also Read | US Prez Joe Biden Rolls Back Trump-era Citizenship Test To Its 2008 Version

After being unfollowed by POTUS, Chrissy celebrated on her Twitter account. She tweeted, "I am FREE!!!!!!!!!!!!" referring to the responsibility of not being followed by the new President Joe Biden's Twitter account. Her Twitter followers joined in her happiness with GIFs and some poked fun at Teigen.

Chrissy, Mr. Biden will see that. — Milquetoast reply guy (@whilst_tweet) February 23, 2021

Also Read | Chrissy Teigen Shares Pics From The Time She Was Pregnant With Jack; Says, 'I Miss You'

Why Did Chrissy Teigen's Twitter account get blocked by POTUS? and more

For the unversed, during President Trump's tenure, the official POTUS' Twitter account had blocked Chrissy Teigen's Twitter account for her tweets against the 45th President of the United States. When Donald Trump tweeted, "It’s very sad that Republicans, even some that were carried over the line on my back, do very little to protect their President.” Teigen replied to his tweet saying, "Lollll no one likes you." This earned her the block by the President's Twitter account.

hello @joebiden I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2021

After President Joe Biden was sworn, on January 20, 2021, Chrissy tweeted to Joe Biden's Twitter account to unblock her after a long wait of four years. On January 21, 2021, Chrissy revealed in a tweet that she was one of the 13 accounts followed by the POTUS Twitter account. She said that she could finally see the President's tweets further including, "They probably won’t be unhinged." The next day, she tweeted in a thread roasting former President Trump and his family's picture with the pope. She wrote that it would be a miracle if her POTUS follow lasts all four years.

my heart oh my god lmao I can finally see the president’s tweets and they probably won’t be unhinged — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 21, 2021

A miracle if my potus follow lasts the full four years — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 21, 2021

Also Read | Chrissy Teigen Faces Flak From Netizens On Sharing Her Expensive Wine Story

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.