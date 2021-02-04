Chrissy Teigen Faces Flak From Netizens On Sharing Her Expensive Wine Story

American model and television personality Chrissy Teigen has been defending herself after some of her netizens trolled her as she had shared a story about a $13,000 bottle of wine. Taking to her Twitter handle on Wednesday, Chrissy Teigen stirred social media backlash over a tweet complaining that she and her husband, John Legend, had ordered an extremely expensive bottle of wine at the restaurant. Now, she is facing a backlash on social media.

The actor tweeted to her 13.6m followers asking, “What’s the most expensive thing you’ve eaten that you thought sucked?” To which she later went on to recall an incident saying, “One time John and I were at a restaurant and the waiter recommended a nice Cabernet. We got the bill and it was 13,000 dollars. HOW DO U CASUALLY RECOMMEND THAT WINE. We didn’t even finish it and it had been cleared!!!”

what’s the most expensive thing you’ve eaten that you thought sucked? — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 3, 2021

one time john and I were at a restaurant and the waiter recommended a nice Cabernet. We got the bill and it was 13,000 dollars. HOW DO U CASUALLY RECOMMEND THAT WINE. we didn’t even finish it and it had been cleared!!! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 3, 2021

However, Chrissy Teigen’s this tweet did not go quite well with her followers, maybe because of the current state of the world right now, with so many people out of work and struggling to survive. Users went all out to comment on how the actor is flexing about how she spent so much money on a bottle of wine, while there are people who can’t afford simple medical care. One of the users wrote, “This is how you know money isn’t real & capitalism is straight garbage. Y’all can accidentally buy a $13,000 bottle of wine but most Americans can’t afford a $300 emergency”. The one wrote, “Now is not the time to be flexing how much money you and your out of touch husband has. People are dying, becoming homeless, starving etc”. Check out a few tweets below.

Now is not the time to be flexing how much money you and your out of touch husband has. People are dying, becoming homeless, starving etc. https://t.co/L9F7uedbq0 — christian 🦋 | formerly @BlondeIsA10 (@pixelatedloves) February 3, 2021

I don’t think I have ever had 13 thousand dollars at one time, but great story Chrissy! — 1984’s George Whorewell (@EwdatsGROSS) February 3, 2021

This is how you know money isn’t real & capitalism is straight garbage. Y’all can accidentally buy a $13,000 bottle of wine but most Americans can’t afford a $300 emergency 🤦🏻‍♀️😣 — Dolly ✨ (@DollypartonXXL) February 3, 2021

Did you recover? Meanwhile people are out here drowning in debt, losing their homes, and can’t afford to see a doctor. — @ me if you simp for chrissy teigan (@plainmouse) February 3, 2021

In a series of tweets, Chrissy continued to address the criticism, explaining that not everything she shares on social media is going to be relatable, as it is her "life and my Twitter and my stories". Teigen continued saying, “Hey, not everything I say on my Twitter is going to be relatable to you because it is my life and my Twitter and my stories. I see your tweets, I get your jokes, you are so funny, yes, you really nailed me.” Take a look at Chrissy Teigen's Twitter posts below.

hey, not everything I say on my twitter is going to be relatable to you because it is my life and my twitter and my stories. I see your tweets, I get your jokes, you are so funny, yes, you really nailed me — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 3, 2021

About Chrissy Teigen's pregnancy loss

Earlier to this tweet, the actor went on to share a post revealing how she would be giving birth to her ‘little Jack’ as he would be born this week. She also shared a video where she goes on to show her tummy moving. She wrote, “my little jack would have been born this week so I'm a bit off. I truly feel kicks in my belly, but it's not phantom. I have surgery for endometriosis tomorrow...but the period feeling this month is exactly like baby kicks. Sigh”. Take a look.

my little jack would have been born this week so I'm a bit off. I truly feel kicks in my belly, but it's not phantom. I have surgery for endometriosis tomorrow...but the period feeling this month is exactly like baby kicks. sigh. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 3, 2021

look at this 😩 I’ll pretend it’s him saying hi - it never stops. pic.twitter.com/5FKSE3g8cG — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 3, 2021

