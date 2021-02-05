Chrissy Teigen Shares Pics From The Time She Was Pregnant With Jack; Says, 'I Miss You'

Chrissy Teigan and John Legend had suffered a tragic pregnancy loss last year as they had to bid farewell to their child, Jack. She had even posted about what happened to keep her fans in the loop. While John himself hasn’t spoken about this matter yet, Chrissy has been vocal and honest about their unfortunate experience. In her latest Instagram post, she has now shared pictures from a video shoot from the time she was pregnant with Jack and also penned a long message for him – have a look at it.

Chrissy Teigen remembers her son Jack

The star model has always been rather upfront about her views and opinions on social media. She is also known to be open about her personal life and does not shy away from sharing her experiences out in the open. Teigen has now shared a few pictures from their music video shoot, during which she was pregnant with Jack. She said in the long caption of the post that she had “never imagined” about what would happen in the next ten weeks. Referring to her pregnancy loss, she said that she would not be able to watch that video again without getting emotional.

ALSO READ: Chrissy Teigen Faces Flak From Netizens On Sharing Her Expensive Wine Story

She then reminisced on the fact that her baby Jack would have been born “any day now” and she would have been holding him like her other two children. She also revealed that she had been feeling stressed and sad about the tragedy every day since it occurred. Chrissy went on to express how it is a tough month for her and thanked her fans for their love and support during such time. She lastly sent her love to Jack and said that she misses him.

ALSO READ: Chrissy Teigen Reveals What She Got Paid In Early Modelling Days, Shares Pictures

Chrissy had last year posted about her pregnancy loss in a deep and emotional message on social media. She had also posted a few pictures from the hospital, in which both she and John Legend were holding their baby as they bid him farewell. The revelation of the unfortunate news was followed by huge support from their fans all over the world.

ALSO READ: Chrissy Teigen Shares Wardrobe Malfunction Deets While On A Date Night With John Legend

ALSO READ: Chrissy Teigen Gets Husband John Legend's Song Name Tattooed On Her Spine, Take A Look

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.