Chrissy Teigen Responds To Troll Who Accused Her Of Using Miscarriage To Promote Herself

Supermodel Chrissy Teigen who shares quite an amount of her personal life with her fans on social media in October 2020 revealed that she suffered a miscarriage following a recent hospitalization. Teigen on Saturday replied to a troll who criticized her for 'using' her miscarriage to promote herself.

Chrissy took to her Twitter handle to share she was watching Tina Fey and Amy Poehler's 'Baby Mama' and on this post, the troll wrote, "So glad you’ve stopped using your terrible miscarriage as a means to keep promoting yourself" [sic]

Hitting back with a 5-word reply, Teigen wrote, "anything to please you, Katie." Many users came forward to support Chrissy and bashed the troll for her insenstive remark. One user said, "Ugh gross. So sorry people behave this way." The other wrote, "@KatieLMPrice what a horrible, judgmental, hateful thing to say. Chrissy sharing her story is so helpful to so many going through the same thing. Maybe try to uplift someone rather than tear them down - you might be surprised at how good it will make you feel!" [sic]

anything to please you, Katie https://t.co/D9oWxxdKBj — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 27, 2021

Netizens support Chrissy

Disgusting. There’s a moral crisis in this country of people who get off by hurting other people they’ll never meet. We need to rediscover our empathy. â¤ï¸ — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) February 28, 2021

god I’m so sorry anyone would ever say this to you — Best Coast (@BestCoast) February 28, 2021

So sorry that heartless trolls like that exist — Nancy Giles (@nancygilesnyc) February 28, 2021

It’s incredible to me that anyone thinks someone with 13.7million followers is wasting time thinking up ways to “promote themselves.” — Jason Kander (@JasonKander) February 27, 2021

You’re a queen and this is monstrous and disgusting. — Amanda Slavin (@AJSlavin) February 28, 2021

The host-cookbook author and her husband, singer John Legend announced they were expecting a third child in the Grammy winner's music video for the song "Wild", which released in August. Teigen, 34, took to social media on September 30 to share the "painful" news along with a black-and-white photo of herself crying in a hospital bed.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough," she wrote in the Instagram post. The model said the couple never finalises a baby name until after they are born, but for some reason they decided to name the little boy Jack.

"So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. To our Jack - I'm so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn't give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you," she added.

Teigen and Legend, 41, are already parents to four-year-old daughter Luna and two-year-old son Miles, who they conceived through IVF treatments. She said the couple is "grateful" for the life they have with their "wonderful babies".

