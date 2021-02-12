Chrissy Teigen Glams Up For Instagram With Stunning Pink Wig And Sparkling Face Gems

Chrissy Teigen has been experimenting with her look over the past couple of weeks as she stayed at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The 35-year-old model channelled her inner pop star on Thursday while modelling a striking pale pink wig on her Instagram Story. While rocking the vibrant pink strands, Teigen had her go-to makeup artist apply a slew of glistening gems to her face. Take a look at her story here!

Chrissy Teigen's photos

After seeing herself in the wig, which was cut into a flattering shoulder-length bob, and a face of "no makeup" look, Chrissy seemed to really like the way she looked. "Ok I can get down with no makeup wig life," captioned the wife of John Legend as she showed off her face for the camera. She captured the selfie mode clip inside of a photo booth located within her and John's lavish Los Angeles mansion.

Before unveiling her final look, Teigen provided her 34 million followers with a clip-by-clip look at her pop star-inspired transformation. Chrissy first rocked her pink wig, while excitedly preparing a tray of DIY nachos which was delivered to her door. The wig flowed down to her waistline from a middle part and matched the tone of her knit sweater. After getting the nachos into the oven, Chrissy sat down in a chair and had her hairstylist transform the wig into a chic "lob," she later unveiled. Take a look at her glowing make-up transformation here!

Credit: Chrissy Teigen via Instagram

Chrissy Teigen joins Tik-Tok!

Teigen's pink hair posts came shortly after she announced she had joined TikTok. She posted a series of hilarious yet bizarre videos on her account on Thursday, February 11 starting off with one of her blinking her eyes to the rhythm of the Shygirl song Uckers. Despite being a pro on Instagram and Twitter, Chrissy seems to be confused with the functions and features of TikTok. While she joined TikTok, she used a cartoon photo of a drumstick as her profile photo. She had announced her TikTok arrival on her Instagram account, where she once again expressed confusion over how to use the app. "Am I doing this right? Very old. So many buttons ??????", she captioned the hand flashing video. Despite her confusion, Chrissy amassed over 34 thousand followers within hours of posting her very first video.

Credit : Chrissy Teigen via TikTok

As of February, Chrissy boasts 34 million followers on Instagram, where she regularly shares photos of her family and food with occasionally silly captions. She also delights over 13 million followers on Twitter with her cheeky and witty observations. Not only is Chrissy a sensation on social media, but she is also going full-speed ahead with her Cravings start-up. The star recently relaunched her Cravings website, where fans can buy their very own Chrissy-approved kitchenware and learn some of her delicious recipes.

