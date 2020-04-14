Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Has The Same Quirky And Fun Taste In Fashion; See Pics

Chrissy Teigen is not only sleek and elegant in all her outfits but also knows what goes where. The model is always at the peak of her fashion game and she does it effortlessly which is why fans look up to her for goals. Teigen's style is distinctive like any other celebrity. But, the model does it so well that she always gets the heads turning.

Chrissy Teigen has two children - a daughter named Luna and a son named Miles. Daughter Luna has her mother's instincts when it comes to fashion. Chrissy Teigen's photos from her Instagram prove that the model mom has definitely rubbed off on her daughter. Like mother like daughter; check out Luna's fashionable photos.

In this photo, Luna looks exactly like her model mom. From her pose to her expressions, Luna looks impeccable as well as cute at the same time. After all, she got her style from her mom. Check out Chrissy Teigen's Instagram photos below.

In this photo, Luna is dressed up as a ballerina. The model also shared her Luna's first dance class and it was adorable. Luna's cuteness cannot be contained.

In this photo, the pretty girl is seen eating ice-cream. Also, her little dress makes her look incredibly cute. Luna is like a small version of a Disney Princess.

Mama Teigen shared this OOTD post of daughter Luna on her Instagram. In this photo, Luna looks adorable and stylish as well. Teigen's little princess is cute at all times.

