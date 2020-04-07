Times Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Had Their Fans Swooning With Their Chemistry

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are one of the highly-adored celebrity couples of all time. With a fan-following in millions, the celebrity couple does not miss out on an opportunity to paint the town red with their lovely chemistry. Teigen and John have been married for almost seven years now since September 14, 2013.

They also have two adorable children together, daughter Luna Simone Stephens and son Miles Theodore Stephens. In 2013, Legend had also composed a song for his lady love Teigen, titled All Of Me from his album Love In The Future. Here is a roundup of times when Chrissy Teigen and John Legend gave fans major couple goals:

When Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's camaraderie swept everyone off their feet

Chrissy Teigen recently took to her Instagram handle to share a fun quirky picture with husband. In the photo, Teigen was rocking a tattoo on her face while Legend flaunted a hair extension as he posed for the camera with a subtle pout. The couple often posts some hilarious photos with each other on their social media handles that are loved by their fans.

The celebrity couple's red carpet appearances have always been the talk of the town. While Legend sported a black three-piece suit paired with a black bow, wife Teigen donned a high-slit gown in jade and mint hues with a plunging neckline and statement fringe details. The duo looked adorable as Legend gave Teigen a peck on her cheeks, posing for the paparazzi.

John Legend is a family man, and this picture is proof. Teigen took to her Instagram handle to share this photo wherein her entire family is seen spending quality time by the pool. The couple can be seen having a great time with their children in the pool.

Check out some more photos that prove Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

