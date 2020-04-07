The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Times Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Had Their Fans Swooning With Their Chemistry

Music

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are one of the most adored celebrity couples. Check out the duo's admirable photos that are filled with chemistry

Written By Kashyap Vora | Mumbai | Updated On:
Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are one of the highly-adored celebrity couples of all time. With a fan-following in millions, the celebrity couple does not miss out on an opportunity to paint the town red with their lovely chemistry. Teigen and John have been married for almost seven years now since September 14, 2013.

They also have two adorable children together, daughter Luna Simone Stephens and son Miles Theodore Stephens. In 2013, Legend had also composed a song for his lady love Teigen, titled All Of Me from his album Love In The Future. Here is a roundup of times when Chrissy Teigen and John Legend gave fans major couple goals:

Also Read | Chrissy Teigen And John Legend's Memorable Christmas Celebration Photos

When Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's camaraderie swept everyone off their feet

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Chrissy Teigen recently took to her Instagram handle to share a fun quirky picture with husband. In the photo, Teigen was rocking a tattoo on her face while Legend flaunted a hair extension as he posed for the camera with a subtle pout. The couple often posts some hilarious photos with each other on their social media handles that are loved by their fans.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

The celebrity couple's red carpet appearances have always been the talk of the town. While Legend sported a black three-piece suit paired with a black bow, wife Teigen donned a high-slit gown in jade and mint hues with a plunging neckline and statement fringe details. The duo looked adorable as Legend gave Teigen a peck on her cheeks, posing for the paparazzi.

Also Read | Chrissy Teigen Shares Recipes That You Can Try At Home During Quarantine

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

John Legend is a family man, and this picture is proof. Teigen took to her Instagram handle to share this photo wherein her entire family is seen spending quality time by the pool. The couple can be seen having a great time with their children in the pool. 

Check out some more photos that prove Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Also Read | Here's How Chrissy Teigen Is Spending Quarantine Time With Her Children | See Pictures

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Also Read | Chrissy Teigen And Beau John Legend Host A Special Wedding For Daughter's Stuffed Animals

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
COVID-19
RAHUL GANDHI ON HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE
Mufti
MEHBOOBA MUFTI SHIFTED TO RESIDENCE
Lockdown
MODI GOVT PLANS 2 COVID STRATEGIES
UP
YOGI OFFICIAL ON LOCKDOWN
Coronavirus
SHOPS TO REMAIN OPEN ON ODD-EVEN
Shiv Sena
SHIV SENA URGES DHARAVI LOCKDOWN