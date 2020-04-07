Chrissy Teigen Vs John Legend: Who Is Handling The Quarantine Better?

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are among the many celebrities who are trying to adjust to the new reality and the comfort of their houses due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The couple recently featured on The Ellen Degeneres Show on Monday. Here's what Chrissy Teigen and John Legend had to say about adjusting to the isolation:

Chrissy Teigen vs John Legend: Who's handles the Quarantine better?

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were seen on The Ellen Degeneres, on April 6, 2020. The fan-favourite couple was seen talking about how they are settling into their self-quarantine lifestyle. The couple also talked about how they have different feelings about being indoors all the time. Tiegen said that Legend loves to keep himself busy in work and is still scheduling himself for a variety of different things. Legend, on the other hand, felt that he indeed keeps busy in work, and most of it is pretty unusual. His important work and meetings are done via calls.

It has been an unreal, surreal experience. It’s fun to be able to be light-hearted, and make jokes and try to make people happy and laugh about it. But then it really hits you and you go through these ups and down. What we are going through right now is really unprecedented and it is unreal.

- Chrissy Teigen

John Legend is being nostalgic about the time when he used to carry a packed calendar, whereas Tiegen is having an entirely different experience with a new look towards life. She stated that she feels it is weird that she has so much energy in her now. She feels likes a real housewife now because she is spending over three hours on her makeup and doing nothing to her hair.

Everybody is figuring out how to get through this. A lot of folks are out working right now and a lot of folks are taking care of their family. And then we all have older relatives and we are all worried about them. Because it hits them a little harder. The key for all of us is to love each other, take care of each other and stay in touch with each other. - John Legend

Teigen also said that she is just pretending that it is casual. She also felt that all you can do in this kind of a situation is to try and make other people happy and enjoy while at it.

