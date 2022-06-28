Christian Bale Reacts To Roe V. Wade Reversal; Says 'We All Have A Superhero Power...'

The US Supreme court's recent ruling on abortion laws has managed to grab all the headlines over the past few days. In a significant curtailment of women's rights, the US court on Friday overturned its landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that allows any woman to undergo abortion during the first two trimesters of pregnancy. However, as per the new policy, women will no longer get this freedom and will have to abide by the ruling state government’s policies.

The significant policy change resulted in a total ban on abortion in several states of the USA. This decision of the government did not go well with most of the people including prominent celebrities from the Hollywood film fraternity who openly condemned the court's decision. After Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez and others expressed their take on the matter, recently, Thor: Love and Thunder actor Christian Bale joined the bandwagon and indirectly talked about Roe v. Wade wherein he revealed the unique 'super power' every common man has.

Christian Bale reacts to Roe v. Wade reversal

Actor Christian Bale is currently gearing up for the release of Thor: Love and Thunder. In one of the film's global press conferences as reported by Pinkvilla, the lead cast of Thor: Love and Thunder including Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, and Christian Bale opened up on various subjects related to the film.

During the conference, Natalie Portman was asked about her vision of a superhero and whether it changed after she got a chance to portray one of those in her films. Natalie in her response said:

"I didn't see everything that went on behind the scenes that, you know, now when I got inside into like all of the choreography and the training and everything, I would go like, 'wow this is a triple job of what I was doing back then."

Adding to what Natalie said, Christian Bale reveals the real meaning of being a superhero and having a superpower by indirectly talking about the Roe v. Wade reversal. He said:

"Just in light of where I am today, Supreme Court and everything. What's a true superhero? We all have a superhero power that is voting. Right? And that's incredibly important."

To note, Bale is not alone to have reacted to the US abortion ruling, but other celebs like Dua Lipa, Halle Berry, Hilary Duff, Billie Eilish, and many others have condemned the US abortion ruling.

Image: Instagram@christianbale_