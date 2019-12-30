Christian Bale’s Birthday: The Batman Can Hide His Identity But Not His Best Films

Actor Christian Bale, best known for playing the role of Christopher Nolan’s Batman celebrates his 45th birthday today. In his personal life, Bale is married to his The Dark Knight Rises co-star Sibi Blazic. The two tied the knot in 2000 and have two children together. The English actor has acted in an array of movies, most of which are action-packed sensations. Christian Bale is a recipient on an Academy Award and also holds two Golden Globes to his name. on the occasion of his birthday, here’s a list of some of his best movies here.

American Psycho (2000)

American Psycho is a crime drama that revolves around banking executive residing in New York who has a psychopathic alter ego. He hides the alter ego from his friends and co-worker and delves deeper into it from time to time. The movie is directed and written by Mary Harron and it stars Hollywood biggies like Christian Bale, Justin Theroux, Josh Lucas in pivotal roles.

The Machinist (2004)

The Machinist is a drama thriller that portrays the story of an industrial worker who starts doubting his sanity due to the lack of sleep. The movie is directed by Brad Anderson and is written by Scott Kosar. The movie stars Jennifer Jason Leigh, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón along with Christian Bale.

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Dark Knight is an action, crime drama which is directed by as well as written by Christopher Nolan. The Batman movie features the superhero saving the city of Gotham from the infamous Joker who threatens to destroy it. The movie stars Christian Bale along with the legendary actor Heath Ledger.

Terminator Salvation (2009)

Terminator Salvation is an action sci-fi movie revolves around a mysterious weapon who is half human and half machine. The movie is directed by McG and written by John Brancato and Michael Ferris. The movie stars Sam Worthington, Anton Yelchin along with Christian Bale.

The Fighter (2010)

The fighter is a sports biography based on the life of the boxer Micky Ward. Micky Ward tries to escape the shadow of his older brother who is also a boxer and is highly successful yet troubled. The movie is directed by David O. Russell. It also stars many big names from the Hollywood industry like Mark Wahlberg, Christian Bale and Amy Adams amongst others in key roles.

