Mark Wahlberg And Christian Bale's Transformation Pictures Will Blow Your Mind

Mark Wahlberg has shocked fans with his latest transformation. Fans think it was nearly impossible that Mark's body could get any more ripped or fit than its been in previous years and films. Mark revealed his shocking six-month transformation through his Instagram, and through the caption, he revealed that it took him six months of performance-inspired nutrition Aquahydrate And F45. The actor has been appreciated for his very particular work ethic and the amazing commitment to physical fitness and living a well-balanced life. He had also released an impressive list of his intense daily routine in the previous year which just proves that he is very dedicated towards his fitness.

Christain Bale's transformation

Not only Mark but another actor has been in the limelight for his body transformation. The actor has been through a reverse transformation of putting on a lot of weight for his role in American Hustle. He was seen as a con artist, Irving Rosenfeld. In Russell’s 1970s-set drama, Bale trimmed off his hair, grew out some facial hair, and gained about 43 pounds. While talking to a major news publishing house, Bale said that he ate lots of doughnuts, a whole lot of cheeseburgers, and whatever he could get his hands on. He also lost the weight before beeing seen in Vice for which he transformed again into something the audience never thought of. He is seen playing the role for which he shaved his head, beached his brows and had to focus on special exercises that would thicken his neck.

