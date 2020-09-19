When Christina Aguilera Opened Up About Kissing Madonna During Their Performance At VMAs

Christina Aguilera took a trip down memory lane to her iconic performance at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards. She was featured alongside Madonna and Britney Spears. During a 2018's interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Christina Aguilera opened up about her lip-locking sequence with Madonna during their performance at VMA.

Christina Aguilera on kissing Maddona

Taking about the same to Apple Music's Zane Lowe, the Genie in a Bottle singer said that back in 2003 she felt left out of the media firestorm that exploded after the two pop divas kissed on stage. However, she further added that nowadays (2018) she doesn't see the kiss as a huge deal. Christina Aguilera said, "Shock value gets more and more extreme or whatever," Christina added, "But honestly, at the time, yeah, I never thought anything of it. It was like, ‘Okay, it's two girls kissing.' It wasn't shocking back then. It's not shocking now, to me. But it's so many things ". During Christina Aguilera's performance with Britney and Madonna, the latter also kissed Spears and that stole the show.

Also Read | Christina Aguilera drops two songs from 'Mulan's' soundtrack ahead of the film's release

During Christina Aguilera's interview with Zane Lowe, the artist also spoke about how Madonna had a strong impact on her music career. She complimented the singer calling her the queen. Christina said, "Madonna, first of all, the queen of reinventing herself, was a huge inspiration". She further explained that when she was little, she was not allowed to listen to Madonna or watch her music videos. But later when she grew up and listened to her catalogue and her videos, she discovered Madonna's songs had messages. "When I was little, I was not allowed to listen to her or watch her videos or anything. It was just like a no-no, but then whenever you grow up, and I discovered her catalogue and her videos and the fact that she had such a message", Christina Aguilera added.

Also Read | Christina Aguilera opens up about the debate about changing her last name for recognition

Recently, the singer & songwriter released the music video of her song Reflection from Mulan on YouTube. Mulan is a 1998's film. For the film's live-action adaptation release, Christina revisited her soulful track for the film after 22 years. Sharing the news with the fans, Christina took to her Twitter and wrote, "This song #Reflection always represents exciting and new chapters & energy for me. I hope you enjoy this fresh new take". Check out her song below.

Also Read | Madonna takes to her Twitter handle to announce that she will be directing her own biopic

Also Read | Madonna to direct, co-write biopic about herself

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.