Christina Aguilera Drops Two Songs From 'Mulan's' Soundtrack Ahead Of The Film's Release

The Grammy Award-winning singer, Christina Aguilera's rendition of her iconic 1998's Disney song Reflection released ahead of Mulan's release on Disney+. Back in the day, the soulful melody was sung by Christina herself for the animated Disney film Mulan. Now, as the makers came up with a live-action version of the animated film, the singer also dropped an all-new version of her chartbuster song.

Christina Aguilera drops two new songs for Disney+'s 'Mulan'

A couple of days ago, the American singer-songwriter Christina Aguilera dropped the music video of Reflection from Mulan on YouTube, which has been garnering a lot of praise from the masses. In 1998, when the original Mulan had released, Christina had dropped a song titled 'Reflection' for the film, which went on to become extremely popular during those days. Now, as the release of Mulan's live-action adaptation is just around the corner, the 39-year-old artist has revisited her soulful track for the film after 22 years. Announcing the news of Reflection's release on Twitter, Christina tweeted writing, "This song #Reflection always represents exciting and new chapters & energy for me. I hope you enjoy this fresh new take".

This song #Reflection always represents exciting and new chapters & energy for me. I hope you enjoy this fresh new take. My new rendition of @DisneysMulan’s #Reflection — out now! https://t.co/IzKDJZHE2m — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) August 28, 2020

Watch the music video of Christina Aguilera's 'Reflection (2020)' below:

Along with releasing the music video of Reflection, the five-time Grammy Award-winning singer also dropped yet another song from Mulan's soundtrack titled Loyal Brave True. In addition to releasing the original music videos of both the Mulan tracks, a medley of 'Reflection (2020)/Loyal Brave True' is also available for ardent fans. On August 31, Christina Aguilera performed a medley of both her latest song releases from Mulan's soundtrack on Good Morning America. The video of her entire performance is available for everyone on the television talk show's YouTube channel.

Watch the music video of 'Loyal Brave True' below:

Watch Christina Aguilera perform the 'Reflection (2020)/Loyal Brave True' medley below:

About Disney+'s Mulan, the action-drama stars Liu Yifei in the lead role in the live-action version of 1998's classic film. Alongside Liu, Mulan also stars Donnie Yen, Jet Li, Gong Li and Yoson An in pivotal roles. The film’s release date has been pushed several times, before the makers finally settled on releasing it in September 2020. The Niki Caro directorial will be premiere on Disney+ on September 4, 2020.

