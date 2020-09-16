Madonna Takes To Her Twitter Handle To Announce That She Will Be Directing Her Own Biopic

Ever since the news about Madonna’s biopic has gone viral, fans are finding it very difficult to wait for the movie. Adding to the fans excitement, it has recently been confirmed that the movie has found a very qualified director, that being Madonna herself. The artist has shared the news through her social media. Read further ahead to know.

Madonna to direct her own biopic

Madonna is a very popular and globally recognised artist in the acting and music industry. There has been news about the upcoming biopic of Madonna that is yet to be titled. Recently, on September 15, 2020, Madonna took to her official Twitter handle in order to announce that she herself will be the one writing and directing her biopic.

Sharing a collage of two pictures of herself, Madonna captioned the picture, “Universal Pictures Announces Film Based On The Untold True Story Of Madonna, Written And Directed By The Artist Herself: https://bit.ly/2ZHhW8d”.

Universal Pictures Announces Film Based On The Untold True Story Of Madonna, Written And Directed By The Artist Herself: https://t.co/rElmIq4BrN pic.twitter.com/ABa4IyZrQQ — Madonna (@Madonna) September 15, 2020

According to reports from Firstpost, Madonna said in a statement that she wants the movie to convey the incredible journey that life has taken her on, not only as an artist, a musician, a dancer but also a human being, trying to make her way in this world. She said that the focus of the upcoming movie will always be music, as music is what has kept her going and art is what has kept her alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than the artist herself. Madonna said that it is essential for her to share the roller coaster ride of her life with her own voice and vision.

Amy Pascal, the former Sony Pictures chief, who has also produced the 1992 movie starring Madonna, A League of their Own, will produce the movie. According to reports from Firstpost, Amy Pascal has said that Madonna’s biopic is an absolute labour of love for her. She has known Madonna since they made A League of Their Own together, and she can’t imagine anything more thrilling than collaborating with her and Diablo on bringing her true-life story to the big screen with Donna (Langley) and their partners at Universal.

