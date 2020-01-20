Christina Applegate, Jennifer Lopez, And More Celebs Who Slayed The SAG Awards 2020

Screen Actor’s Guild Awards culminated on Sunday, January 19, 2020 and fans witnessed some of the quirkiest outfits at the red carpet event. Honouring the best performances in film and television, the award show had some of the most celebrated actors grace the carpet with some fun, quirky as well as bold outfits. Take a look at the best-dressed celebrities at the SAG Awards 2020.

Christina Applegate

Christina Applegate in a white full gown brought in the right amount of quirk and fun on the red carpet event of SAG Awards 2020. She styled her white and black print gown with celestial themed-earrings. Her look was indeed ethereal on the red carpet.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez graced the red carpet in a low back tube tail dress. She donned a sleek hair-do along with the outfit. Jennifer Lopez wore a dramatic bow at the back and completed the entire look with some diamond chokers and hand accessories for the SAG Awards 2020.

Gwendoline Christie

Gwendoline Christie wore the most outstanding quirky attire for the red carpet of SAG Awards 2020. She donned a huge balloon dress with frills and trails. She paired the look with a messy push back hairdo. The highlight of the look was her deep red lipstick.

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo added her quirkiness to the classic combination of red a poppy pink. The fun gown was a balloon trail with tube-fitted top. Her look was brilliantly paired with minimal accessories and make-up for SAG Awards 2020.

Dacre Montgomery

For the SAG Awards 2020, Dacre Montgomery opted a classic look. He looked dapper in white in a classic suit and trousers. He completed the look with a small bow tie and pushed back hair.

Kathryn Newton

Kathryn Newton’s outfit was undoubtedly the brightest at the red carpet for SAG Awards 2020. She donned a full neon orange dress with a plunging neck and backline. The outfits had peppy sleeves and a big radius, just the right amount of drama.

