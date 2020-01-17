Stormzy, Billie Ellish, Lewis Capaldi Set To Perform At BRIT Awards 2020

The BRIT Awards organisers announced the official line-up of stars who will be performing at the award show on February 18. From Billie Elish to Harry Styles, all the stars are set to perform at the award function next month. The annual televised ceremony will be returning to The O2 Arena in London and will highlight the best of the past 12 months of the United Kingdom music.

The list includes Billie Ellish, Harry Styles, Lewish Capaldi with up-and-coming R&B artist Mabel and British rapper Stormzy. More performers are yet to be revealed. This will also be Stormzy's fourth appearance at the BRITs as he first shocked his fans back in 2017 with a surprise performance alongside Ed Sheeran and then in 2019 his performance also went viral after calling out Theresa May for her handling of the Grenfall Tower fire.

READ: 'Dolittle' Fans Review: Netizens Call Robert Downey Jr. Starrer 'average'

BRIT nominations

Since the nominations were also announced last week, Capaldi and rapper Dave are the most nominated artists for the 2020 BRIT Awards. Both the artist is up for awards in the Male Solo Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Best New Artist and Album of the Year categories. Further, Billie Ellish along with Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Lana Del Rey and Lizzo are nominated for the International Female Solo Artist Award.

READ: Tom Hanks' Latest 'A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood' Reviews

Nominees for Album of the Year included Stormzy, Lewis Capaldi, Michael Kiwanuka, harry Styles and Dave. Harry Styles also dropped his album chart-topper Fine Line on December 13, 2019, and his first single from the album, Lights Up, was released, the album was anticipated to be a hit. Stormzy also released his sophomore album Heavy Is The Head the same day as Harry.

Jack Whitehall will be back as the host of the award show for the third year and the show is set to broadcast exclusively on ITV. This year's nominations also have also come under some heavy criticism. This year only one of 25 available nominations in the mixed-gender categories went to a female artist. Three of the last five Album of the Year winners have also been a male solo artist. Netizens also noticed that the nominees for the Song of the Year category are also male-oriented.

READ: Robert Downey Jr. Aka Iron Man To Appear In 'Black Widow' Movie?

READ: Netflix Releases Trailer Of 'Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina' Part 3

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.