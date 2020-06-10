Read Artemis Fowl At 10, Working With Kenneth Branagh Thrilling: Lara McDonnel Pre Release

Artemis Fowl is an upcoming movie based on the book of the same name by Eoin Colfer which charts the fantastical and spell-binding journey of a 12-year-old boy called Artemis Fowl, a descendant of a long line of criminal masterminds. The movie is directed by five-time Academy Award nominee Kenneth Branagh. Lara McDonnell, who plays the character if Holly Short in Artemis Fowl expressed her excitement at working in another magical movie with the Harry Potter actor as her director.

Lara McDonnell talks about her experience of working with Kenneth Branagh on Artemis Fowl

In a statement to Republic World, Lara McDonnell said that she had read Artemis Fowl series when she was probably 10 years old. "I’d just finished the Harry Potter books and wanted something still magical world-y. My agent called and said he got me an audition, but then I realized it was for the role of Holly Short, and that’s when I knew this film was going to be absolutely massive".

However, this is not the only reason why Lara McDonnell was excited to work in Artemis Fowl. She was thrilled to know that Kenneth Branagh aka Gilderoy Lockhart from Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets will be directing her in the movie. She added, “I knew him mainly as Gilderoy Lockhart from the Harry Potter films, and I’m a huge “Harry Potter” fan. I knew that he’d done loads of theatre and that he did Shakespeare and had directed Cinderella and Thor which I absolutely loved, so I was really excited because I knew it was going to be really, really cool."

Further praising the Artemis Fowl director, Lara McDonnell said, "I knew he was going to be able to bring this story to life. He’s incredible as a director...he gives us direction as we’re shooting, so he’ll kind of narrate over us so we can react appropriately in the scene, which really helps, because in real life you’re reacting to what’s happening and when he’s talking to you, it’s like it’s actually happening. He has the most incredible visions and he’s always coming up with new ideas".

Artemis Fowl captures the life of the titular character who desperately tries to save his father who has been kidnapped. The movie boasts of a star-studded cast with Academy Award winner Dame Judi Dench, Josh Gad, Colin Farrell. It also marks the debut of Ferdia Shaw and Lara Mcdonnell in the lead roles and features Tamara Smart, Nonzo Anozie in key character portrayals. One of the biggest theatrical premieres of the year, Artemis Fowl will release on Disney+ Hotstar on June 12, 2020.

Image credit: Lara McDonnell Instagram, AP

