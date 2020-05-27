Did You Know Villain Of 'Betaal' Richard Dillane Was In A Christopher Nolan Film?

Betaal has been receiving praises from fans and critics alike from all nooks and corners. The antagonist of the show has especially been liked by everyone for his performance in the series. Did you know he acted in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight and many other Hollywood movies?

Who is Richard Dillane, the main antagonist in the show Betaal?

Actor Richard Dillane has portrayed the character of Colonel Lynedoch. In the show, he was the leader of the East India zombie army named Lt. Col John Lynedoch who is also known as Betaal. In the series, because of the curse of Betaal, his battalion of blood-thirsty zombie redcoats are released from their tomb and attack anything with a pulse.

Richard Dillane has acted in these Hollywood movies

Richard Dillane is a British actor and in the series, his role was pivotal for the show. He has appeared in movies like Argo, which was a political thriller starring Ben Affleck. Other than that, he has been seen in Mindscape, The Dinosaur Project, The Edge of Love, The Jacket, Tristan & Isolde, and De-Lovely among others. In fact, Richard has also been seen in Christopher Nolan’s masterpiece The Dark Knight.

Plot of Betaal

Betaal is a horror fiction web series that released recently on Netflix. This Indian Zombie horror show is set in a remote village that serves as the battleground between the British Indian Army and the fictional CIPD force. The series has been written and directed by Patrick Graham and is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment.

The plot of the show revolved around a cursed mountain where Lt. Col John Lynedoch and his battalion of zombie redcoats would attack anything that has a pulse. The show weaves its own ghost story and is backed up with action, suspense, and horror. The strong characters in the series keep the audience hooked right up until the very end.

The cast of the show

The cast of the show includes Vineet Kumar, Aahana Kumra, Suchitra Pillai, Jitendra Joshi, Jatin Goswami, Manjiri Pupala and Syna Anand. The show has been produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. After Bard of Blood, this is the second series produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. Bard Of Blood starred Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Vineet Kumar.

