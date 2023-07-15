Cillian Murphy Reveals He Read Bhagavad Gita To Prep For His Oppenheimer Role

Cillian Murphy, known for his role in the series Peaky Blinders, has revealed an intriguing aspect of his preparation for his upcoming biopic, Oppenheimer. The biopic centres around J. Robert Oppenheimer, the renowned American nuclear physicist who played a pivotal role in the development of the atomic bomb. Speaking about his prep for the role, Murphy said that in order to fully immerse himself in the titular character, he turned to the Bhagavad Gita.

Oppenheimer is scheduled to release on July 21.

The film delves into the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, often referred to as the 'father of the atomic bomb'.

Oppenheimer is expected to provide viewers with a more intimate exploration of his story.

Oppenheimer’s deep fascination with Sanskrit and Bhagavad Gita

Talking about prepping for his role, Cillian Murphy told IANS: "I did read the Bhagavad Gita in preparation for the film."

It is believed that Oppenheimer had a deep fascination for Sanskrit. "I have become death, the destroyer of worlds" is the most repeated quote of Oppenheimer. He borrowed it from the Bhagwad Gita. Speaking about the above-mentioned quote which Murphy has used in the film, he said it is beautiful and inspiring. "I thought it was an absolutely beautiful text. Very inspiring. It was a consolation to him. He kind of needed it. It provided a lot of consolation to him all his life."

Oppenheimer: Cautionary tale of AI and the atomic bomb

In a recent interview with Wired magazine, acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan, who is directing Oppenheimer, shared his thoughts on the movie's focus. Nolan revealed that the biopic would explore the invention that forever altered the course of human history. Drawing a parallel between artificial intelligence (AI) and the atomic bomb, Nolan emphasised the cautionary tale that both represent. He stated that just as the atomic bomb posed immense danger to the world, so does AI in the contemporary era.

Directed by Christopher Nolan, the visionary behind renowned films such as Memento, Inception, and The Dark Knight Trilogy, Oppenheimer is highly anticipated by audiences. The film is set to release in India on July 21, 2023.