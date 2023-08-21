Cillian Murphy Says Christopher Nolan's Interstellar 'broke His Heart': It Is So...

Cillian Murphy, best known for his role in Oppenheimer, recently revealed his admiration for Christopher Nolan's 2014 masterpiece Interstellar. Murphy, a frequent collaborator with Nolan since Batman Begins in 2005, has consistently showcased his acting prowess in the director's films such as The Dark Knight, Inception, The Dark Knight Rises and Dunkirk.

3 things you need to know

Cillian Murphy lauds the emotional impact of Christopher Nolan's Interstellar.

Murphy's collaboration with Nolan spans iconic films, including Dunkirk.

Oppenheimer was released on July 21 and has grossed more than $700 million at the box office.

Cillin Murphy lauds Interstellar

During an interview with The Independent, Murphy was asked if there was a particular Christopher Nolan film he wished he could have been a part of. Without hesitation, he said Interstellar, adding that the movie left a lasting impact on him. "I adore 'Interstellar' just because I find it so emotional. It broke my heart. I love watching his films when I’m not in them because you don’t have to freak out about the size of your ears, or whatever," Murphy said.

(Oppenheimer is a biographical thriller film written and directed by Christopher Nolan | Image: IMDB)

Murphy also shared his thoughts on the thematic resonance between Interstellar and another Nolan film, Dunkirk, suggesting that both films could make for a compelling double feature with his latest work, Oppenheimer. He highlighted the scientific and physical themes explored in Interstellar, drawing parallels with the wartime backdrop of Dunkirk. He suggested that for those seeking a shorter film, the intense 2017 war drama could be an ideal choice.

About Interstellar and Dunkirk

Interstellar is a science fiction epic set in a dystopian future where astronauts travel through a wormhole to find a new home for humanity. The movie stars Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain, among others. Meanwhile, Dunkirk, a historical war thriller released in 2017. It stars Fionn Whitehead and Tom Hardy alongside Cillian Murphy.