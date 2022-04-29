CinemaCon: 'John Wick 4', 'The Expendables 4', 'Hunger Games' Mark Concluding Day

The CinemaCon was one of the talking points in Hollywood over the past few days. Right from Olivia Wilde being served her custody documents to the unveiling of the title and the trailer of Avatar 2, there were numerous moments that made headlines. The event concluded on a grand note after four days of action-packed releases and announcements.

The highlights from the concluding day were the moments around John Wick: Chapter 4, The Expendables 4, The Hunger Games' next instalment and more.

John Wick: Chapter 4, The Expendables 4 and Hunger Games lead proceedings on concluding day of CinemaCon

After the announcements by Disney and the other studios, it was Lionsgate that kept the audiences engaged with its announcements. As per a report by The Hollywood Reporter, the trailer of the fourth instalment of John Wick, titled John Wick: Chapter 4 was released.

Lead star Keanu Reeves, who takes on the role of the hitman again, was present at the event as the action-packed trailer was showcased to the theatre owners. He was accompanied by the director Chad Stahelski.

The actor recalled meeting the filmmaker on The Matrix in 1998 and forming the creative bond that has lasted for over two decades now. The trailer featured some intense moments, including the actor smashing someone's head with nunchucks, apart from horse-riding and a car chase sequences. The movie has been announced for release on 24 March 2023.

It was also announced that the next film of the The Hunger Games franchise, Hunger Games Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, will be released on 17 November 2023.

A video reel from Expendables 4 was screened, too. The movie stars Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, 50 Cent, and Megan Fox among others. The video started with 50 Cent announcing that he was 'taking over' the franchise. Stallone then came on screen and spoke of "500,000 rounds of ammunition" and "more than 7,000 dead bodies" from the previous three instalments.

Other highlights on last day of CinemaCon 2022

Sebastian Maniscalco's About My Father was another film showcased at the event. His co-stars Robert De Niro, Leslie Bibb and Kim Cattral too came up to the stage.

Rachel McAdams was the other attendee of the event as Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret was launched.

Helen Mirren opening up on White Bird: A Wonder Story was another notable moment of the event.