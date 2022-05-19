'Citadel': Priyanka Chopra Flaunts Bleeding Scars While Eating Ice-cream In New BTS Pic

Priyanka Chopra is back on the sets of Citadel and is working extremely hard. The actor has resumed work as she welcomed her newborn daughter home after 100 days in the NICU. As she returned to fulfill her professional commitments, the Quantico star is leaving no stone unturned. She recently shared another behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of Citadel and left her fans stunned.

Priyanka Chopra is seemingly shedding 'blood' and sweat on the sets of her upcoming web series Citadel. The actor recently took to her Instagram stories to share a behind-the-scenes picture in which she could be seen enjoying ice cream with a bloodied face. The actor sported a bruised look in the selfie as fake blood could be seen pouring down all over her face. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Ice cream for lunch." She further added, "Shoulda seen the other guy, (sic)" along with a wink emoji.

This is not the first time that the 39-year-old had given a glimpse of her spy avatar from Citadel. The actor shared another BTS picture earlier this week showcasing her bruised face. In the photo, she could be seen donning a sheer black top with light makeup. However, what caught her fans' attention was the blood marks on her whole face with some bruises. In the caption, she wrote, "Did u have a tough day at work as well?" The actor's look hinted at her fierce avatar in the upcoming series. Her fans also expressed their concern via the comment section. Priety Zinta dropped a hilarious comment on the post that read, "Sometimes... not lately though."

More about Citadel

Priyanka Chopra is set to share the screen space with GOT star Richard Madden. The upcoming series is being produced by Russo Brothers and will arrive on Amazon Prime Video. The plot of the series is still under wraps, but some high-octane action scenes seem likely, as per the actor's pictures.

Priyanka wrapped up a schedule of the series in December and shared some pictures on Instagram. In the caption, she wrote, "It’s a wrap on Citadel Phew.. a whole year of doing the most intense work during the most intense time. It could not have been possible without this incredible lot of people." "Some you see here some you don’t. It’s been hard but when you all see it.. it will be worth it! Onwards and upwards," she added.