Claire Foy To Headline 'The Pisces', Will Play A PhD Student Plagued With Writer's Block

The Crown star Claire Foy has found her next feature project in The Pisces, based on Melissa Broder's critically acclaimed novel of the same name. Gillian Robespierre, known for indies like Obvious Child and Landline, is attached to direct the film.

According to Deadline, Broder and Robespierre have penned the script. Foy will play Lucy, a PhD student plagued with writer's block and romantic obsession in The Pisces. The movie chronicles Lucy's erotic infatuation with a merman.

Despite the fantastical element, the film is an exploration of the boundaries between pleasure and possession and the way women choose the men in their lives. Anne Carey developed the script with Broder and Robespierre. Carey and Amy Nauiokas will produce under their Archer Gray banner.

Foy will next be seen in Louis Wain alongside Benedict Cumberbatch for Amazon Studios and the English-language remake of the French thriller My Son, also starring James McAvoy.

The Crown fan? Here are other Netflix shows based on the Royal family that you make like

The Crown Season 4: Claire Foy Surprises Viewers With A Cameo

Claire Foy’s character, a Young Queen Elizabeth II, was seen having a brief role in the latest season of The Crown. Foy’s version of the current queen of Great Britain was the focal point of the first two seasons of the Netflix Original Drama show. Currently, Olivia Coleman is essaying the character of Queen Elizabeth in The Crown.

The surprise cameo revealed itself during the eighth episode of the current season. The scene, which is a flashback sequence, takes the viewers back to the year 1947. The scene sees Foy’s princess Elizabeth II recreate the iconic 1947 commonwealth address speech that the real-life queen delivered on the eve of her 21st birthday from Cape Town, South Africa. In the speech, princess Elizabeth II pledged her allegiance to the commonwealth and dedicated her life to the service of the institution.

The return of Claire Foy in The Crown was perhaps intended to bridge the gap between the previous timeline of the show and that of the current one. The surprise appearance was a pleasant welcome by all.

