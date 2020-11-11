'The Crown' S4: This Is What Gillian Anderson Did To To Play Margaret Thatcher!

Gillian Anderson (Sex Education, The X-Files and The Fall) will be next seen as Margaret Thatcher in the upcoming fourth season of Netflix’s biographical drama series, The Crown. In order to play the former British Prime Minister to the best of her abilities, Gillian Anderson had to step into a fat suit. It does appear as if the fat suit has done wonders for Anderson, as many critics who got to attend the digital premiere of the show have used the phrase “Jaw Dropping” for Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher. Anderson took the Thatcher mantle from Meryl Streep, who played her in Iron Lady (2011). The Crown’s fourth season will be available on the streaming juggernaut’s platform from 15 November onwards.

Here is one of the trailers of The Crown Season 4 which gives the audience a good look at Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher:

While opening about her fat suit aspect of playing Thatcher to a leading tabloid, Gillian Anderson described her experience as “daunting". She also spoke about the need of being on the right track as everything is documented from the moment cameras start rolling. Anderson also referred to her final look as “freaky”. She used that word due to the uncanny resemblance between the real and reel Thatcher.

Another look at Anderson as Thatcher:

Actors are known to go to varying lengths in order to step into the shoes of their respective parts. The physically, mentally and emotionally challenging job makes them do things imaginable or otherwise. Those things could include losing/gaining an abnormal amount of weight, studying and forming the psyche of character or sometimes sitting for nearly half a day at a stretch so that the prosthetics team can transform them into their parts. Anderson clearly also happens to be one of those professionals.

About 'The Crown' Season 4:

The Crown Season 4 will be centred around Anderson’s interpretation of The Iron Lady and Emma Corrin’s Diana Spencer, or Princess Diana. The Crown Season 4 dramatizes and documents the events that took place between 1977-90. This was a period when Gillian Anderson’s Margaret Thatcher will be seen at her Premiership. The fourth season will also introduce Prince Harry and Prince William to its viewers along with the rest of The Crown cast members.

