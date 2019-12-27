The Crown Fan? Here Are Other Netflix Shows Based On The Royal Family That You Make Like

The show The Crown has been gaining a lot of fame since the time the first season was released in the year 2016. The show traces the story of the Royal Family of Britain, with its head being Queen Elizabeth II. It not only focuses on her rule and the problems that she has faced through it but also looks at how the royalty and their responsibilities affect the personal lives of the family. The show picks up episodes from the life of the Royal family. Here are some other shows on Netflix that talk about royalty and give more information on the Windsor family:

Netflix shows similar to The Crown

The Royal House of Windsor

The show The Royal House of Windsor is a one-season show on Netflix. The show traces the journey of the Royal family from the time of the outbreak of World War I. The show has 6 episodes that deal with various topics that surround the family. The show also has people that have been personally involved with the family sharing their experiences.

The Story of Diana

The show The Story of Diana traces the journey of Princess Diana, who was married to Charles, Prince of Wales. There have been many misunderstandings, rumours, and stories when it comes to Diana. Diana reportedly died in a car crash on August 31, 1997. This sparked a lot of issues and speculations as she and Prince Charles had parted ways in 1996. The show touches upon quite a few of these points.

The Windsors

The Windsors is a spoof show on the Royal House and the family. The show stars Celeste Dring, Louise Ford, Richard Goulding, Morgana Robinson, Hugh Skinner, and Ellie White. The show started in the year 2016. It has released two seasons till now.

