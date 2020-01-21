'Cloud Atlas', 'Bird Box' & Other Netflix Movies With A Good Plot-twist

Thrillers with a plot twist at the end is a treat for movie buffs and Netflix is the place to be for them. While the general opinion is quite varied in case of a thriller movie there is always that crowd who loves the genre despite the products. Here are some Netflix movies with the best plot-twists at the end.

Cloud Atlas

Cloud Atlas received polarising reviews. While some critics had reportedly given it a standing ovation at the end, some called it the worst film of the year. The plot of Cloud Atlas has a mythic touch to it. The movie shows multiple plots across six eras in time. However, all the plots are connected to each other. The plot is cut suddenly in multiple places which further arouses the curiosity of the audience. Directed by Lana Wachowski, Tom Tykwer, and Lilly Wachowski. Cloud Atlas is one of the best Netflix movies with a plot-twist at the end.

Bird Box

Another movie with a zombie apocalypse theme, Bird Box, however, has a very different take to it. Sandra Bullock played the lead character who faces the apocalyptic threat while trying to save the lives of her children. The movie revolves around strange entities that influence those to suicide whoever lays eyes on them. Bullock’s character has to navigate towards the safe haven while trying to evade these life-threatening entities. The ending is, however, not what one might expect. Like Cloud Atlas, Bird Box is also one of the best Netflix movies with a shocking plot-twist.

The Invitation

The Invitation is a 2015 horror film that needs to be watched at least more than once to catch the minute details in it. Although one may not know where the plot of the movie is headed, they can surely feel the tension and suspense. The end of the movie gives a nasty twist that blows away the mind of the viewers and one is left pondering over the whole storyline. Only at the end does The Invitation explain what has been taking place till now. Karyn Kusama is said to have done a wonderful job with the plot and this is why the movie is considered by critics as one of the best thrillers in recent times.

