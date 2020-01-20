Netflix's New Thriller Movie 'A Fall From Grace' Was Filmed In Just 5 Days

Tyler Perry's new thriller A Fall Form Grace is now streaming on Netflix and reports have revealed that the movie was shot in just five days. The film was shot at Atlanta Studios before Christmas and is only the second film of Tyler Perry's career. During the premiere of the movie, Michelle Sneed heaped praise on the cast and crew of the movie.

An achievement

While talking to local media on the red carpet, Sneed said that she believed that the team from A Fall From Grace had one of the best crews in the business and that she completely stands by them and what they have produced. She added that their accomplishment was quite a feat but the team was able to accomplish their feat because they've known each other for a long time.

A Fall From Grace premiere was tooooo crazy!! You guys HAVE to see this movie!!! Coming out this weekend on @netflix. You guys aren’t ready!! #AFallFromGrace 📷: @bennett_raglin pic.twitter.com/MR0RGpIMhO — Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) January 14, 2020



Sneed also stated that the team were like a family and that they had had a presence in Atlanta for 25 years which makes a difference. Matthew Law, one of the stars of the movie told media that there exists a stereotype when it comes to using a black built production. It is said that those shows are subpar and that makes the feeling of being a part of this world-class production so rewarding for him.

A Fall From Grace is an American thriller film that has been produced, written and directed by Tyler Perry and follows the story of a woman who finally finds love after her ex-husband's affair but slowly finds out how dangerous that new love is. The cast includes stars like Crystal Fox, Phylicia Rashad, Bresha Webb, Cicely Tyson, Tyler Perry and Adrian Pasdar. The film was released on Netflix on January 17, 2020.

