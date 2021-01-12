Comedian & Daily Show Host Trevor Noah Buys New Bel-Air Mansion, Pays King's Ransom For It

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah is on a roll career-wise. The comedian will be hosting the 63rd Grammys, which would be held on March 15, 2021, in Los Angeles, and as per the latest reports, he has bought a Bel-Air Mansion too, in Los Angeles. Read on to know more about Trevor Noah's new home and the price of the sprawling estate as well.

Trevor Noah's new home

According to a report by Baltimore Sun, host and comedian Trevor Noah has bought a Bel-Air mansion for a whopping $27.5 million. The deal for his new residence was closed by the end of 2020 and he now is the owner of a luxurious mansion in the posh Los Angeles neighborhood. The contemporary mansion had been on the market for as much as $36 million in 2018, but the price was reduced over the years. It was first cut to $32.5 million and landed at $29.5 million in 2020 before Noah bought it for an even lower amount.

The mansion has been designed by architect Mark Rios and was built in the year 2014. The area of Trevor's new house is spread across 11,000 square feet and offers indoor-outdoor living, with city and ocean views. The spacious house includes six bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, and three powder rooms, in a residence surrounded by gardens and pathways. The mansion also has a pool and a formal dining room.

The first and second floors of the house include all the bedrooms. The master suite is said to have two bathrooms and a walk-in closet. There are other bedrooms as well which will probably be for office and staff quarters. Other luxury amenities include a gym, spa, office, lounge, third-floor screening room with a rooftop terrace, and a separate guest suite with a game room.

Trevor Noah's net worth

According to a report by Style Magazine, South Africa-born comedian Trevor Noah has an estimated net worth of US$40 million. In 2019, he was named the fourth-richest comedian by Forbes magazine, behind big names like Kevin Hart, Jerry Seinfeld, and Jim Gaffigan, and earned US$28 million that year. Noah has two luxurious residences, one in New York and the other in Los Angeles, for which he rolled out millions of dollars. The comedian likes to buy cars and watches and his favorite is said to be the Patek Philippe 5650G Advanced Research, which costs around $59,000. The Daily Show host has also been paying the salaries of 25 staff members of his show and plans to do so until the production fully resumes again.

