Trevor Noah All Set To Host The Upcoming 63rd Grammy's, Says 'I Am Thrilled To Be Hosting'

Trevor Noah will be hosting this year’s 63rd Grammy Award ceremony. The comedian is popular for his amazing comic timing and thus the members from the Grammy and CBS have expressed their delight to have Trevor on board with them. The comedian himself also spoke about his thoughts on hosting the Grammys. Noah told Variety that he had quite a hilarious reaction af6er finding out he was going to be the one hosting the Grammy for this year.

Trevor Noah all set to Host the upcoming 63rd Grammy Awards ceremony

Speaking to Variety, Trevor Noah said that he is actually disappointed as the Grammy jury committee would not let him sing or be nominated for the best pop album. The comedian joked that the Grammys had once denied him of a victory at the Grammy ceremony. A while back, Trevor had been nominated by the Grammy for a song and thus the comedian referenced that in his opening statement. Further, he expressed how thrilled he is to be a part of the glorious ceremony that celebrates talent. He also called it an auspicious event that he looks forward to hosting.

He then told the Grammy jury saying that as his experience of being a one time Grammy nominee and he feels he is the perfect choice to be the host, and that he is the best person to offer a shoulder to all those aiming artists who will lose on the night of the Grammys.

The comedian further added that he believes that he is the ideal person because he too lost the Grammys once and thus he knows the pain of defeat. He then cleared up that he will extend a metaphorical shoulder to the losers of the Grammys and not his actual shoulder as he is not keen on contracting the Coronavirus. He then ended by saying that he will see the fans at the 63rd Grammys. The CBS and Recording Academy head both expressed their delight to have Trevor Noah on board with them. They called him the perfect choice and said that as a host he possesses a unique personality.

