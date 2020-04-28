Trevor Noah Mocks Donald Trump’s Disinfectant Comment On The Daily Social Distancing Show

Host Trevor Noah has been gaining a lot of popularity for his extended version of The Daily Show. In the latest episode of The Social Distancing Show, Trevor Noah spoke about Donald Trump's comment on how one can ward-off coronavirus by injecting disinfectants in the body. He also mocked North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's death rumours.

Trevor Noah's take on disinfectants during “pandumic”

The timing of the show has been extended just in time for Trevor Noah to weigh on President Donald Trump’s latest remarks on self-bleaching to ward off the coronavirus. While talking about the “pandumic” from his home, Trevor Noah added that President Donald Trump has been commenting “a lot of not-smart things”. He even added how Donald Trump’s latest remark of self-bleaching “created shock waves of stupidity”. He further added that this has also been “probably the greatest unlicensed medical opinion yet”.

Trevor Noah also went on to add that this might be the first time in history that the public has witnessed such an event. He even joked about how can one inject disinfectants into their body. While comparing Donald Trump’s comment, Trevor Noah also added: “This is the problem when the dumbest person in the room thinks they’re the smartest person”.

Trevor Noah also mocked the death rumours of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un after certain health complications. He also went on to add how one should not dismiss Donal Trump’s UV Light idea as he is the “healthiest man in the world” after Kim Jong-un. Noah also called out Kim Jong-un and asked him to prove him wrong and come out alive.

Take a look at the video here:

