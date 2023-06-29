Comedian Pete Davidson Enters Rehab After Struggling With PTSD

Pete Davidson is a popular actor, writer, and comedian who began doing standup back in 2013. The American star rose to fame for his late-night comedy series on Saturday Night Live. For the unversed, the actor has been dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

3 things you need to know

Pete Davidson earlier made the headlines for reckless driving.

The comedian has been dealing with mental health issues since he lost his father in the 9/11 attack.

In 2018, he revealed that he had been battling anxiety and depression.

Pete Davidson checks into rehab

As per reports by People Magazine, Pete Davidson is seeking treatment at rehab in Pennsylvania after struggling with PTSD and borderline personality disorder. The comedian usually checks himself into rehab to work on his mental health issues. Not just his friends, his family has been quite supportive of his decisions during his time in rehab.

(Pete Davidson deals with PTSD and other mental health issues. | Image: Twitter)

A close friend of Pete told People that he knows when to get help and always steps up for his issues. The SNL star earlier took trauma therapy after receiving backlash from his former girlfriend's ex-husband Kanye West. People magazine reported, "The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for Pete, and he's had to seek out help."

Pete Davidson and his mental health struggles

In 2018, the American star opened up about his mental health issues. He revealed that he was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder. He said that the symptoms of the disorder forced him to check into a rehab in 2016. He also dealt with mental breakdowns quite often and in an interview with Variety, he said, "The last few years have been really rough with me. I took all these mental health classes and really spent a lot of time getting me good."