Comedian Pete Davidson Faces Reckless Driving Charges After Beverly Hills Crash

Popular comedian Pete Davidson is facing charges of reckless driving, three months after his involvement in a serious collision with a home in Beverly Hills, California. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office released an email statement confirming their belief that Davidson's reckless driving caused the accident, fortunately resulting in no serious injuries.

3 things you need to know

Pete Davidson is best known for his work on Saturday Night Live.

Davidson has struggled with mental health issues.

The actor is diagnosed with borderline personality disorder and also battles depression and anxiety.

Pete Davidson’ reckless driving and property damage

The charge comes after a two-month investigation conducted by the Beverly Hills Police Department, who forwarded the case to the District Attorney. The incident occurred on March 4, when Davidson was reportedly driving a Mercedes at high speed in a residential area. The vehicle jumped the curb, knocking over a fire hydrant and clipping the corner of a house. However, nobody was injured during the incident.

(Pete Davidson's Mercedes damaged in car crash | Image: @Rap/Twitter)

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the local police department had been diligently investigating the crash since March, gathering evidence to support the charges now being brought against the comedian. The seriousness of the collision prompted authorities to take swift action.

Legal consequences for Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson, known for his appearances on Saturday Night Live and his candid approach to comedy, is expected to be arraigned in court in July. If found guilty of the reckless driving charge, he may face legal consequences, which could include fines, probation, or even licence suspension.