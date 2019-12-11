'Conjuring' Movies And Spinoffs Ranked From Worst To Best

The Conjuring series has seven movies which released over six- years. The first movie of the horror series released in 2013 was a huge success. Soon, the sequels were made and released worldwide. After starting back in 2013, The Conjuring Universe has expanded in six years to include seven films. Here's how they rank.

The Conjuring (2013)

Directed by James Wan, The Conjuring (2013) was the first movie of the conjuring series. It was a horror story of a family who shifts in a new house. It is believed the story of the film is based on a true story. The film was rated 85% by Rotten Tomatoes.

The Conjuring 2 (2016)

Conjuring 2 was the sequel of the first film The Conjuring. It was released in 2016 and has a similar horror story. This film was also directed by James Wan and was rated 80% by Rotten Tomatoes. This film was not considered as good as the first film.

Annabelle (2014)

Annabelle was made to give a preview of the Conjuring movie. It was said that the Conjuring movie was made on the doll itself. The movie, however, did not do well in theatres and received 29% ratings on Rotten Tomatoes.

Annabelle: Creation (2017)

Annabelle Creation was the fourth movie of The Conjuring franchise which released in 2017. Rated 70% by Rotten Tomatoes, this movie received praises and criticism, equally.

Annabelle Comes Home (2019)

After the doll destroys lives in the first two parts, demonologists try to lock the doll in this movie. Annabelle Creation was directed by Gary Dauberman and was rated 64% by Rotten tomatoes. Like the first movie, this one too garnered more criticism than appreciation.

The Curse of La Llorona (2019)

The Curse of La Llorona is a tale of a woman who is a social worker. She comes in contact with the ghost of a woman and the only way this family can escape her wrath is by taking the help of a priest. This movie was rated 29% by Rotten Tomatoes.

The Nun (2018)

The Nun’s first look was seen in the movie Conjuring 2. It was directed by Corin Hardy and was about a nun who takes her own life. The film received a poor response from the audience with only 26%.

