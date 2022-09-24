Constance Wu Claims She Was 'sexually Harassed, Intimidated' On ‘Fresh Off The Boat’ Sets

In a massive revelation, Constance Wu has claimed she was sexually harassed by a senior producer onboard the American sitcom Fresh Off the Boat, which aired from 2015 to 2020. Wu added that she kept silent about the same as she didn't want to destroy the reputation of the ABC show which also starred Randall Park in the lead role.

Appearing on stage at the Atlantic Festival in Washington, D.C, the actor said she has detailed the 'pretty traumatic experience' in her upcoming memoir Making a Scene. The Crazy Rich Asians star further explained that she was finally in a position to say 'no' to her abuser after the success of the first two seasons as she was no longer scared about losing her job.

"I did have a pretty traumatic experience during my first couple of years on Fresh Off the Boat. That show was historic for Asian Americans. It was the only show on network television in over 20 years to star Asian Americans and I did not want to sully the reputation of the one show we had representing us," Wu said.

The actor claimed she had to endure the harassment for a long time, across the first two seasons, following which she was able to start saying 'no' owing to the show's success. "After the first two seasons, once it was a success, once I was no longer scared of losing my job, that’s when I was able to start saying ‘no’ to the harassment, ‘no’ to the intimidation, from this particular producer.

And, so I thought: ‘You know what? I handled it. Nobody has to know. I don’t have to stain this Asian American producer’s reputation. I don’t have to stain the reputation of the show.'”

Known for appearing in Crazy Rich Asians and Hustlers, Constance Wu was last seen in Prime Video's The Terminal List alongside Chris Pratt.

(IMAGE: AP)