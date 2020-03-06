Coronavirus Outbreak: Twitter Users Share Weird Ways To Beat COVID-19

Amid the rapidly spreading coronavirus, social media users have shared several weird and bizarre ways to combat the coronavirus. The coronavirus that began in the Hubei province in China has infected over 100,000 worldwide and killed more than 3,000 people.

Beating the virus with #CoronavirusChallenge

Take a look at these bizarre ways Twitter is suggesting we protect ourselves from the deadly coronavirus that has the whole world in a panic.

Alright let’s do this! I don’t want to hear “Mission Failed We’ll Get Em Next Time”!!#CoronaVirusChallenge pic.twitter.com/3sfosIuqm6 — iLLMATIC (@NewGodFlow02) March 6, 2020

Me and my friend installing antivirus for Corona 😂#CoronaVirusChallenge pic.twitter.com/Gru8zkNKei — siva 👽 (@siva_18_) March 6, 2020

#CoronaVirusChallenge no more handshakes this how im greeting y'all pic.twitter.com/l6KpxvJF26 — B MILL (@the_most_humbl_) March 6, 2020

Jus inhale the smell of chocolate and live forever! #CoronaVirusChallenge pic.twitter.com/n8fKiObvpe — 🇯🇲KImoyaW🇯🇲 (@KimPossible1876) March 6, 2020

Read: Amid Coronavirus Scare, Army Directs Military Hospitals To Set Up Isolation Wards, OPDs

Read: Mesmerizing Photo Of Coronavirus Patient Watching Sunset With Doctor Brightens Internet

Y’all really bout to make a #CoronaVirusChallenge this is peak society ☠️ pic.twitter.com/HIvMQVyzAz — LCDC (@lcdc_yt) March 6, 2020

#CoronaVirusChallenge Wear condoms on your hands.



If it can stop HIV, it can stop CoronaVirus, that's my theory. pic.twitter.com/nBrg1fkgsE — Mic Blades (@MicBlades1) March 6, 2020

Read: Coronavirus: R Ashwin Gives An Example Of His On-field Image To Raise Awareness

Read: Coronavirus: Sonia Gandhi Writes To Cong-ruled State CMs To Ensure Effective Response

#CoronaVirusChallenge not this my ppl rona ba bang re tshohile💔 pic.twitter.com/cT3ebjW93s —  IT'S LIT!!  (@Scaleandmove) March 5, 2020

I'm even back on Twitter.....!! That's how serious I AM!So bring it on.#coronaviruschallenge pic.twitter.com/GfqqXW65wN — A_Prodigy (@RefficSa) March 5, 2020



