Coronavirus Outbreak: Twitter Users Share Weird Ways To Beat COVID-19

Amid the rapidly spreading coronavirus, social media users have shared several weird and bizarre ways to combat the coronavirus. The coronavirus that began in the Hubei province in China has infected over 100,000 worldwide and killed more than 3,000 people.
Take a look at these bizarre ways Twitter is suggesting we protect ourselves from the deadly coronavirus that has the whole world in a panic.
#CoronaVirusChallenge— JuJuB (@jujuju0791) March 6, 2020
Boom! I said it.😷 pic.twitter.com/zpIqpFLGf5
#CoronaVirusChallenge have fun while you can pic.twitter.com/B5HEQamBYT— Blacked🤪 (@AmNotaHumanBin) March 5, 2020
Alright let’s do this! I don’t want to hear “Mission Failed We’ll Get Em Next Time”!!#CoronaVirusChallenge pic.twitter.com/3sfosIuqm6— iLLMATIC (@NewGodFlow02) March 6, 2020
Me and my friend installing antivirus for Corona 😂#CoronaVirusChallenge pic.twitter.com/Gru8zkNKei— siva 👽 (@siva_18_) March 6, 2020
#CoronaVirusChallenge no more handshakes this how im greeting y'all pic.twitter.com/l6KpxvJF26— B MILL (@the_most_humbl_) March 6, 2020
Jus inhale the smell of chocolate and live forever! #CoronaVirusChallenge pic.twitter.com/n8fKiObvpe— 🇯🇲KImoyaW🇯🇲 (@KimPossible1876) March 6, 2020
#CoronaVirusChallenge let me just remind you pic.twitter.com/ZX91qCMQye— !!! (@Christi58196736) March 6, 2020
Y’all really bout to make a #CoronaVirusChallenge this is peak society ☠️ pic.twitter.com/HIvMQVyzAz— LCDC (@lcdc_yt) March 6, 2020
#CoronaVirusChallenge Wear condoms on your hands.— Mic Blades (@MicBlades1) March 6, 2020
If it can stop HIV, it can stop CoronaVirus, that's my theory. pic.twitter.com/nBrg1fkgsE
#CoronaVirusChallenge not this my ppl rona ba bang re tshohile💔 pic.twitter.com/cT3ebjW93s— IT'S LIT!! (@Scaleandmove) March 5, 2020
South Africa remains undefeated #CoronaVirusChallenge pic.twitter.com/slTu2hllB0— Man’s NOT Barry Roux (@AdvoBarryRoux) March 5, 2020
Let it not get us off guard #CoronaVirusChallenge pic.twitter.com/0ejGKra5FH— continent📌 (@africa_oj) March 5, 2020
I'm even back on Twitter.....!! That's how serious I AM!So bring it on.#coronaviruschallenge pic.twitter.com/GfqqXW65wN— A_Prodigy (@RefficSa) March 5, 2020
#coronaviruschallenge #CoronaAlert #CoronaVirusSA— TeeDubblez_mrs 👸 (@teedublez) March 5, 2020
Not taking chances. Wooloes quality pic.twitter.com/HvlbSM7QrA