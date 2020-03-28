'Contagion's' Cast Teams Up With Scientists Amid The COVID-19 Crisis To Share PSA Videos

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, the Steven Soderberg directorial Contagion is trending among the masses almost a decade after its release. The story of the film revolves around a virus that is transmitted by fomites that disrupt the social order and lead to a global pandemic, which is quite similar to the current Coronavirus crisis that is becoming more dangerous with each passing day. However, the lead actors of Contagion recently collaborated with scientists from Columbia's Mailman School of Public Health and Participant and released a series of public service announcement videos.

Contagion's cast shed some light on a few key tactics to curb the spread of COVID-19

The lead actors of 2011's Contagion, Matt Damon, Laurence Fishburne, Kate Winslet, Marion Cotillard, and Jennifer Ehle recently shook hands with Columbia's Mailman School of Public Health and Participant to raise awareness about the global Coronavirus pandemic. The cast members shed some light on key tactics that everyone needs to undertake to slow down the spread of COVID-19.

The key tactics shared by them with the help of experts include washing hands thoroughly, resorting to social distancing and ways on how to decipher all the information during this difficult period. Kate Ehle also took to her official Instagram handle to share a '#ControltheContagion' video. It briefs the key message shared by the experts of Columbia's Mailman School of Public Health regarding COVID-19.

Kate captioned the video writing, "Our scientists and health professionals are working harder than ever to find a vaccine for #COVID19, but it’s going to take some time. Until then, we must protect each other by listening to scientists, doctors and public health experts, by washing our hands, and by staying apart. Contagion was a movie, but this pandemic is very real. And it’s up to all of us to help #ControltheContagion #mailmanschoolofpublichealth #StayHome #COVID19 #FlattenTheCurve #socialdistancingsaveslives"

Check out all the PSA videos of Contagion's cast below:

