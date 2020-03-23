‘Contagion’ Speaks About A Fatal Virus But So Do These Indian Films, Check Them Out

The Coronavirus pandemic has evidently taken over the world and various people on the internet have found films which showcase a similar scenario to the current one. One of the most known films to come out of the ongoing hunt for pop-culture properties which reflect upon the ongoing scenarios was Contagion. The 2011 film Contagion was viewed by many people globally as it was one of the most rented films on iTunes in recent times.

But there are a few other Indian films which speak about a fatal virus. Check them out below -

Dasavatharam (2008)

The 2008 film Dasavatharam was one of the most ambitious films made by actor Kamal Haasan. He played ten different characters in the film and the plot revolves around a scientist who wishes to stop the spread of a virus. The virus finds its way to India and thus millions of life are put in jeopardy. The film also references to the Ebola virus, thus referencing to real-life events also.

7 Aum Arivu (2011)

The film is a period piece which showcases the 5th and the 20th centuries. The film revolves around a virus which has originated from China, thus having eerily similar concepts to the Coronavirus. But the film also draws inspiration from the fiction genre and speaks about how one skilled physician cures people of the deadly virus. Check out 7 Aum Arivu's trailer below-

Virus (2019)

A relatively new film, Virus revolves around the story of a group of six contagious people who try to curb the dangers of spreading the virus. The film was both a critical and commercial success and has now reportedly gained more popularity due to the ongoing Coronavirus. Check out the film's trailer below -

