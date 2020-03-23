Contagion Full Movie Download Made Available By The Piracy Site Movierulz

Piracy has been the concern of many filmmakers all around the world for quite some time now. The most common websites which illegally distribute movies, web series on their portal are Movierulz and Tamilrockers. The two sites are known to get the pirated version of most films out within just a few hours of their release. The latest creative piece to fall prey to Movierulz website is Steven Soderbergh’s Contagion. Read on to know more about Contagion full movie download:

About the movie Contagion

Contagion is a 2011 action-thriller movie helmed by Steven Soderbergh. The movie features a stunning cast which includes the likes of Matt Damon, Marion Cotillard, Jude Law, Laurence Fishburne, Kate Winslet and Gwyneth Paltrow. Contagion premiered at the 68th Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy.

The plot of Contagion revolves around the spread of a virus transmitted by fomites. In the movie, the medical experts and public health officials try to identify the virus to contain the spread of it. Contagion also portrays how social order is affected due to the spread of the pandemic. However, the climax of the movie features the introduction of a vaccine that halts the spread of the virus. Critics, at the time of Contagion movie review, were quite enthusiastic about the film.

Contagion download is now available on the aforementioned website. The movie’s plot is similar to the crisis that the entire world is dealing with currently. As of March 23, coronavirus has resulted in the deaths of several lives. The virus has been growing exponentially each day. Major cities all around the world are kept on lockdown.

Everyone is advised to stay home and maintain social distancing by avoiding social interaction and gatherings. Medical experts are yet to find a solution to deal with this pandemic. However, until the cure is found, everyone is advised to stay at home and stay protected.

