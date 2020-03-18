The Debate
Coronavirus Challenge By Ava Lousie: Here's How Not To Do It

Hollywood News

TikTok influencer, Ava Louise has started a new trend called the Coronavirus Challenge where she is seen licking a toilet seat. Read on to know more about it.

coronavirus challenge

TikTok influencers are known to start trends, some going to the point of being extremely weird and whacky. However, recently what Ava Louise, a popular TikTok model, did was not only gross and dirty but has been dubbed as extremely irresponsible. She has tried to start a new trend called the “Coronavirus Challenge”.

What is Ava Louise’s "Coronavirus Challenge"?

In a video that has gone viral, a popular TikTok model called Ava Louise was seen to lick toilet seat inside an airplane washroom. She has dubbed the trend as “Coronavirus Challenge”. In the six-second video, that Ava Louise shared on her Twitter account, she added the caption, “Please RT this so people can know how to properly be sanitary on the airplane”.

Also Read: RBI Ready To Intervene In Whatever Way Required To Respond To Coronavirus Challenges: Governor Das

The "Coronavirus Challenge" video went viral in no time but apparently for the wrong reasons. Many TikTok influencers also started to follow her trend. According to reports, besides grabbing the headlines for her dirty act, Ava Louise also managed to mint $4,000 from the stint.

She has reportedly revealed that she had in fact, made sure to disinfect the toilet seat with Clorox before going on to lick it. She also added that she was happy her video was making a round on the internet. Louise had earlier appeared on the show, Dr. Phill. She also has 19,000 followers on TikTok and 150,000 followers on Instagram.

Also Read: Canada, US Likely To Shut Border As Coronavirus Fear Looms Large

In other news, a similar dangerous stint was trending called “skull breaker”. The challenge required three people to stand side by side. The ones standing on the sides would jump first after which the one in the middle is supposed to do the same.

However, while he is in air, the ones on the side are supposed to kick him on the leg which would make him fall. This can lead to serious head injury and even death. However, such weird and dangerous things usually find a way to trend on the internet. Other such challenges include applying super glue on the lips, “Bright Eye” challenge and “Outlet” challenge.

Also Read: Daisy Shah Says She Is Very Bossy With Family To Keep Them Safe From Coronavirus Outbreak

Also Read: Coronavirus: Britain's Queen Elizabeth Cancels Appointments For Months

 

 

