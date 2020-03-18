Daisy Shah Says She Is Very Bossy With Family To Keep Them Safe From Coronavirus Outbreak

Actor Daisy Shah was last seen in the Salman Khan-starrer Race 3. She slayed her action-packed role in the film and was loved by fans. Now that the whole industry is on a break as people are social distancing, Daisy Shah also is taking all necessary precautions to fight the Coronavirus on a personal level. She recently talked to a leading daily where she revealed that she has become bossy for taking care of her family. Here is what she had to say about her time off due to Coronavirus

Daisy Shah on her free time as Coronavirus has put everyone under lockdown

Daisy Shah was asked on how her life has changed after the Coronavirus pandemic. Daisy Shah replied by saying that nothing much has changed. She added that the only thing that has changed in her life is her workout routine. Daisy added that she has been working out at home to keep herself in fit shape.

Daisy Shah also added that she is taking basic precautions of washing hands frequently and using a sanitiser. She also added that she has requested her family to limit handshakes and also has asked them to wear masks around in public.

Daisy Shah expressed that her last shooting schedule was in February and she added that her next schedule is in April which gave her time to learn a new language. She also added that her teacher comes to her house to teach her the new language. Daisy Shah also expressed that she is staying indoors since everything is under lockdown. She also added that she is spending quality time with her family.

Daisy also added that she becomes very bossy with her family members and does not let anyone go out until and unless it is very important. She also asked her fans not to panic and take precautionary measures. She asked her fans to stay indoors and eat healthy to be safe and have good immunity.



