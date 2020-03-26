Coronavirus Outbreak: Kathy Griffin Says She Has 'painful Symptoms' But Can't Get Tested

Comedian Kathy Griffin in her latest tweet has revealed that despite having symptoms for Coronavirus, she cannot get tested for the novel virus. Griffin wrote this tweet in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s tweet in which he talked about the amount of Coronavirus testing done in the States. Kathy in her tweet also called President Trump a liar.

Kathy Griffin reveals she cannot get tested for COVID-19

The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has resulted in a severe burden on healthcare systems across the globe. The virus has already caused several deaths and many people are getting tested positive for it everyday. The novel Coronavirus has not only affected the common public but many international celebrities have also been tested positive for Coronavirus.

Also read | Maggie Griffin, TV Star And Kathy Griffin's Mother, Dead At 99

The latest celebrity to possibly have the Coronavirus is none other than comedian Kathy Griffin. Kathy Griffin revealed in her latest tweet that she has symptoms of Coronavirus. In her tweet, Kathy said that despite having symptoms of COVID-19, she could not be tested for Coronavirus because of CDC (Pence task force) restrictions.

Kathy in her tweet also shared pictures from the hospital where she can be seen lying on a bed with a mask on her face. Kathy Griffin wrote this tweet in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest tweet. In her tweet, the comedian also called out the U.S. President for “lying”.

He’s lying. I was sent to the #COVID19 isolation ward room in a major hospital ER from a separate urgent care facility after showing UNBEARABLY PAINFUL symptoms. The hospital couldn’t test me for #coronavirus because of CDC (Pence task force) restrictions. #TESTTESTTEST https://t.co/18fRiOBsdN pic.twitter.com/0sU9fHu4r0 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) March 25, 2020

Also read | Over 400 Die Of Coronavirus In US, Confirmed Infections Jump To Nearly 34,000

President Trump in his tweet wrote, “Just reported, that the United States has done far more “testing” than any other nation, by far! In fact, over an eight day span, the United States now does more testing than what South Korea (which has been a very successful tester) does over an eight week span. Great job!”. Take a look at President Trump's tweet here.

Just reported that the United States has done far more “testing” than any other nation, by far! In fact, over an eight day span, the United States now does more testing than what South Korea (which has been a very successful tester) does over an eight week span. Great job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 25, 2020

Also read | Stuart Broad Net Worth, Salary, Investments And Noble Gesture To Curb Coronavirus In UK

Also read | Coronavirus Symptoms Explained By Patient In Video; Says It 'feels Like Glass In My Lungs'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.