Stuart Broad Net Worth, Salary, Investments And Noble Gesture To Curb Coronavirus In UK

England cricketer Stuart Broad has had an incredible international career so far. The pacer currently sits second behind James Anderson among England's leading Test wicket-takers with 485 scalps to his name. He recently signed a 2-year deal with his county side Nottinghamshire, which would keep him with the club until 2022. She is currently on 13th position in the ICC Test bowlers rankings. Here is the Stuart Broad net worth and other financial and personal life details of the cricket star.

Stuart Broad net worth

As per a report by celebstrendingnow, the Stuart Broad net worth figure stands at $69 million in 2020. The Stuart Broad net worth figure also includes a small pub 'Tap & Run; which he has now made it into a grocery delivery store to help coronavirus victims. The Stuart Broad net worth figure has only increased due to his long-term deals with brands like Adidas, Red Bull, Hardys, Simon and Schuster, The Belfry, Investec etc.

Stuart Broad salary

As per a reports by The Cricketer, Stuart Broad's salary is reported to be earning £700,000 ($824,992) per year from the England and Wales Cricket Board's annual contract by playing in Test cricket. His contract also includes bonuses relating to performance. The Stuart Broad salary figure can be judged from the fact that he earns money from Adidas. He was signed as an ambassador of Investec back in 2012. In 2015, Broad signed up with Hardys, which is seen as the world's most powerful wine brand. The Stuart Broad salary figure also includes a tie-up with Belfry Hotel and Resorts. The money details about the deal with the above-mentioned brands were not revealed.

Stuart Broad The Hundred participation

The air over Stuart Broad's participation in The Hundred was finally cleared after the pacer made himself unavailable for the tournament. The ECB's new city-based franchise competition saw eight of the ten England players with Test contracts being assigned to various teams playing in the tournament.

