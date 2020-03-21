Coronavirus Symptoms Explained By Patient In Video; Says It 'feels Like Glass In My Lungs'

With the Coronavirus pandemic infecting more than 275,787 people across the globe, the governments in affected countries are exercising every right in their authority to prevent local transmission of the deadly pandemic and have announced the lockdown of restaurants and schools.

With the increasing number of cases, netizens have been flooding the social media platforms with opinions, doubts, viral pictures and videos, expressing their concern on the on-going global threat. One such viral video purportedly features a 39-year-old British woman, who has been diagnosed positive with Coronavirus. The woman has recorded her experience of being a patient and had some instructions for the people out there.

Coronavirus Symptoms explained by a patient in viral video

A viral video of a 39-year-old Coronavirus patient from the hospital bed has now taken the internet by storm, which puts forth the importance of social distancing and generates awareness about the deadly virus. As per reports, the woman is identified as Tara Jane Langston, who was rushed to hospital last Friday after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

As seen in the video shared by Tara, she can be seen requesting people around the world to not take chances. Describing her state in the video, Tara Jane Langston remarked that the virus feels like having "glass in your lungs". Gasping for breath as she spoke, Tara Jane Langston showed the viewers two tubes, which were inserted in her arms.



As seen in the video, Tara said, "I'm in the intensive care unit. I can't breathe without this. They've had to sew that into my artery. I've got a cannula, another cannula and a catheter. I'm actually ten times better right now than what I was before. I've lost count of the days. If anyone still smokes, put the cigarettes down, because I'm telling you now, you need your lungs and please none of you take any chances. Because if it gets really bad then you are going to end up here."



As mentioned on the official website of WHO, "Coronavirus Symptoms include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, the infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death."